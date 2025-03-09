$MXCT Earnings Preview: Recent $MXCT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MXCT ($MXCT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,152,523 and earnings of -$0.12 per share.

$MXCT Insider Trading Activity

$MXCT insiders have traded $MXCT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MXCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY C ERCK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 95,378 shares for an estimated $356,155 .

. JOHN JOSEPH JOHNSTON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $59,909 .

. DAVID I. SANDOVAL (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 4,466 shares for an estimated $20,271

$MXCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $MXCT stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

