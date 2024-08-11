MWB RESEARCH AG Upgrades Infineon Technologies (BIT:1IFX)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, MWB RESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for Infineon Technologies (BIT:1IFX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.45% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Infineon Technologies is €45.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of €38.26 to a high of €64.68. The average price target represents an increase of 49.45% from its latest reported closing price of €30.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Infineon Technologies is 17,054MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infineon Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IFX is 0.71%, an increase of 8.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 196,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,002K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,814K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFX by 7.93% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 11,259K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,645K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFX by 6.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,773K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,608K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFX by 22.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,737K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,421K shares , representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IFX by 6.28% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,047K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing an increase of 48.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IFX by 54.12% over the last quarter.

