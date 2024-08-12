MWB RESEARCH AG Upgrades Infineon Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (IFNNY)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, MWB RESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for Infineon Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:IFNNY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.44% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Infineon Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is $49.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.81 to a high of $70.69. The average price target represents an increase of 21.44% from its latest reported closing price of $40.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Infineon Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt () is 16,611MM, an increase of 9.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infineon Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFNNY is 0.38%, an increase of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 4,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bristol John W holds 2,407K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFNNY by 49.73% over the last quarter.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS - Technology Growth Portfolio - Initial Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFNNY by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 189K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFNNY by 26.10% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 184K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DTGRX - BNY Mellon Technology Growth Fund holds 135K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 34.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFNNY by 70.77% over the last quarter.

