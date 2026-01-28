MWB RESEARCH AG Upgrades GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

Fintel reports that on January 27, 2026, MWB RESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:GEAGF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.30% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is $80.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.84 to a high of $97.60. The average price target represents an increase of 98.30% from its latest reported closing price of $40.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is 5,613MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 11.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEAGF is 0.26%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.51% to 17,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,141K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,044K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 877K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEAGF by 3.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 630K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.