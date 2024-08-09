MWB RESEARCH AG Upgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec (XTRA:AFX)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, MWB RESEARCH AG upgraded their outlook for Carl Zeiss Meditec (XTRA:AFX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carl Zeiss Meditec is 78,12 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65,65 € to a high of 109,20 €. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of 62,85 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carl Zeiss Meditec is 2,285MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Maintains 1.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carl Zeiss Meditec. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFX is 0.17%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.25% to 5,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,003K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 0.27% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 596K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 303K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 9.31% over the last quarter.

