MWB RESEARCH AG Maintains Stabilus SE (SIUAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, MWB RESEARCH AG maintained coverage of Stabilus SE (OTCPK:SIUAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.50% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stabilus SE is $63.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.19 to a high of $79.22. The average price target represents an increase of 11.50% from its latest reported closing price of $57.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stabilus SE is 1,231MM, a decrease of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stabilus SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIUAF is 0.04%, an increase of 39.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.67% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 32.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIUAF by 39.26% over the last quarter.

