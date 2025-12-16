MWB RESEARCH AG Maintains Rheinmetall (RNMBF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, MWB RESEARCH AG maintained coverage of Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 366.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rheinmetall is $2,628.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2,089.67 to a high of $3,068.40. The average price target represents an increase of 366.09% from its latest reported closing price of $564.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rheinmetall is 9,182MM, a decrease of 16.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBF is 0.78%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 6,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 619K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 31.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 292K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 14.91% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 206K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 103.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 33.14% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 12.51% over the last quarter.

