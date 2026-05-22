MWA Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 15, Mueller Water Products Inc's Director, Brian C. Healy, invested $30,018.79 into 1,166 shares of MWA, for a cost per share of $25.75. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) and achieve a cost basis 3.1% cheaper than Healy, with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.74 per share, with $31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.32. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MWA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/07/2026 Brian C. Healy Director 1,125 $24.41 $27,462.49 02/25/2026 Gregg C. Sengstack Director 25,000 $29.58 $739,415.00 05/15/2026 Brian C. Healy Director 1,166 $25.75 $30,018.79

The current annualized dividend paid by Mueller Water Products Inc is $0.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/11/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MWA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MWA makes up 2.92% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (Symbol: SIMS) which is trading higher by about 1.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding MWA).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Biotechnology Dividend Stocks

 ABVC market cap history

 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.