$MWA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MWA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $39,496,973 of trading volume.

$MWA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MWA:

$MWA insiders have traded $MWA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S HEINRICHS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 281,832 shares for an estimated $7,032,381 .

. TODD P HELMS (SVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,504 shares for an estimated $1,577,592 .

. SUZANNE G SMITH (VP and CAO) sold 26,138 shares for an estimated $653,306

SHIRLEY C. FRANKLIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,201 shares for an estimated $403,550 .

. BRIAN SLOBODOW sold 11,132 shares for an estimated $275,307

LYDIA W THOMAS sold 10,791 shares for an estimated $263,287

CHRISTINE ORTIZ sold 3,875 shares for an estimated $100,274

BRIAN C. HEALY has made 2 purchases buying 2,240 shares for an estimated $49,628 and 0 sales.

$MWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $MWA stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

