MWA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.59, changing hands as low as $13.50 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.895 per share, with $16.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.50.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MPRA
BHLB Options Chain
SHZ Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.