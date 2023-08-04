MWA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.28, changing hands as low as $12.11 per share. Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MWA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.895 per share, with $16.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.88.
