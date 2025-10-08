Is MVST's Solid-State Momentum Key to Its Financial Prowess?

Microvast Holdings’ MVST True All-Solid-State Battery (“AASB”) technology leverages a bipolar stacking architecture that supports internal series connections within a single battery cell. Unlike lithium-ion or semi-solid-state batteries that operate at nominal voltages of 3.2V-3.7V per cell, AASB allows for single-cell voltages of 12V-21V. As mentioned by Yang Wu, CEO of the company, this innovation addresses the real-world safety and efficiency problems. With the ability to eliminate liquid electrolytes and prioritize scalability, MVST is well-positioned to meet the dynamic needs of industries requiring safe energy storage solutions.

Microvast has strengthened its financial position by capitalizing on the rising demand for advanced battery solutions. In the second quarter of 2025, MVST reported record revenues of $91.3 million, reflecting a 9.2% increase year over year. The gross margin also improved 220 basis points compared with the same period last year. Furthermore, the company reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s negative $78.4 million. Improving profitability alongside rising revenues reflecting operational strength highlights MVST’s success in delivering higher-value solutions like AASB technology.

Innovation entails significant cost. However, the company has managed to curb that significantly. Microvast’s prudent expense management lowered its operating expenses to $42 million compared with $167.5 million in the year-to-date period. Despite investing aggressively in research and development, the company has achieved operational discipline, which solidifies its ability to invest in innovation internally without relying heavily on debt.

Microvast’s ability to achieve this momentum in the financial performance is reliant on its ability to cater to the strong demand for efficient battery chemistry and system innovations. MVST’s inclination toward AASB highlights the goal to dominate the safety-sensitive electric vehicle, robotics and grid storage segments. All in all, the company’s tech advancements and financial success suggest that it is not only leading AASB technology but also witnessing commercial success, margin gains and scalability in tandem.

MVST’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Microvast has skyrocketed 1991.8% in the past year, significantly outperforming LanzaTech Global LNZA, Digi Power X DGXX and the industry as a whole. The industry has rallied 70.4%. LanzaTech Global declined 88.4% while Digi Power X gained 175.6%.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the year-to-date period, MVST has gained 117.9%, outperforming the industry’s 39.4%. LanzaTech Global declined 82.5% while Digi Power X gained 84.7% for the same period.

YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MVST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, below the industry’s 29.73. Microvast has a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 has increased 46.2% and 20.8%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Microvast flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.