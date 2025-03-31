$MVST Earnings Results: $MVST Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MVST ($MVST) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.00 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $113,390,000, beating estimates of $93,713,010 by $19,676,990.
$MVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MVST stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,240,704 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,257
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,020,613 shares (+449025.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,668
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,701,061 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,521,196
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 948,399 shares (+245.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,963,185
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 641,823 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,328,573
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 553,816 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,146,399
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 539,146 shares (+662.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,116,032
