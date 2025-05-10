$MVST Earnings Preview: Recent $MVST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MVST ($MVST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $108,121,356 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MVST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$MVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $MVST stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,240,704 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,848,257
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,020,613 shares (+449025.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,182,668
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 986,335 shares (+158.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,011
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 948,399 shares (+245.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,963,185
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 553,816 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,146,399
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 356,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $737,305
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 304,389 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,135
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.