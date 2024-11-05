News & Insights

MVB Financial Strengthens Fintech Partnerships Amid Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

MVB Financial ( (MVBF) ) just unveiled an update.

MVB Financial Corp. emphasizes its strategic focus on fintech partnerships, including a notable collaboration with Jack Henry, aiming to boost payment capabilities and expand its banking-as-a-service model. Despite challenges like the exit from digital asset accounts impacting earnings, MVB maintains a strong liquidity position with significant growth in payment-related deposits. The company’s use of non-GAAP measures highlights its efforts to provide investors with clear insights into its financial health and competitive positioning in the evolving financial landscape.

