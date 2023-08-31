MVB Financial (MVBF) Price Target Increased by 15.42% to 30.22

The average one-year price target for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) has been revised to 30.22 / share. This is an increase of 15.42% from the prior estimate of 26.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.28 to a high of 32.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.51% from the latest reported closing price of 24.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 6,461K shares. The put/call ratio of MVBF is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,253K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 18.91% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 579K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 458K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 291K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 16.17% over the last quarter.

MVB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ('Nasdaq') under the ticker 'MVBF.' Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and its subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is one of the world's leading specialist firms in state and federal compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America, serving many of the most high-profile providers of the Fintech industry.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.