MVB Financial (MVBF) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 32.13

The average one-year price target for MVB Financial (NasdaqCM:MVBF) has been revised to $32.13 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from the latest reported closing price of $26.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVBF is 0.04%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 8,141K shares. The put/call ratio of MVBF is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,782K shares representing 14.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 76.24% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 365K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 365K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 306K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 273K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVBF by 47.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.