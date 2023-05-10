MVB Financial (MVBF), Integrated Financial Merger Terminated

MVB Financial Corp. MVBF and Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. have agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement. In August 2022, MVBF agreed to buy Integrated Financial in an all-stock deal worth $98 million.



The termination of the deal, which has been approved by the boards of directors of the companies, will not result in fees to either firm.



Larry F. Mazza, the CEO of MVB Financial, said, “Due primarily to the changes that have occurred in the banking industry since the announcement of the transaction, the termination of the merger agreement with IFHI is the right decision at this time for the shareholders of both companies. MVB will continue our working relationship with Windsor Advantage, IFHI’s wholly owned subsidiary providing comprehensive SBA 7(a) and USDA lending services to community banks.”



Marc McConnell, the chairman and CEO of Integrated Financial, stated, “As with many things, timing plays a crucial factor in business combinations. The last 90-120 days have certainly demonstrated the interconnectedness of our financial system and the dynamic environment in which banks operate. We have appreciated the relationships that we have developed with the MVB team and expect we will continue to do business together.”

Deal Details

At the time of the deal announcement, it was agreed that shareholders of Integrated Financial would receive 1.21 shares of MVBF’s common stock for each of their shares held.



The deal was expected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value per share at closing. Also, it would have been accretive to earnings per share by 15% in 2023.



With the acquisition, MVBF would have been able to expand its government-guaranteed lending business, including SBA and USDA originations and servicing.



Over the past six months, shares of MVBF have lost 29.7% compared with a decline of 14.2% for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, MVBF carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Recently, Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD and Luther Burbank Corporation’s LBC shareholders approved their merger agreement. The all-stock deal, which was announced in November 2022, is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Under the terms of the transaction, Luther Burbank shareholders will receive 0.3353 shares of Washington Federal common stock for each share of LBC common stock they hold.



By acquiring Luther Burbank, WAFD will be foraying into the lucrative and “fast-growing” California market. The company intends to enhance multi-family loan origination capabilities and expand commercial banking activities to Northern and Southern California.



However, of late, the U.S. regional banking industry is facing huge turmoil. Since March, there have been four bank failures — Silvergate Capital, Signature Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. The collapse of these banks was largely due to the fastest rate hikes since the 1980s and internal risk management issues.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.