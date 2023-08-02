MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) Price Target Increased by 14.99% to 24.55

The average one-year price target for MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) has been revised to 24.55 / share. This is an increase of 14.99% from the prior estimate of 21.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.84 to a high of 29.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of 23.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MV6 is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 6,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,027K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 10.63% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 674K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 458K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 62.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 236K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 8.47% over the last quarter.

