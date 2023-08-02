News & Insights

Stocks

MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) Price Target Increased by 14.99% to 24.55

August 02, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) has been revised to 24.55 / share. This is an increase of 14.99% from the prior estimate of 21.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.84 to a high of 29.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from the latest reported closing price of 23.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MV6 is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 6,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:MV6 / MVB Financial Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,027K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 10.63% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 674K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing a decrease of 28.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 458K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 62.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 236K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 8.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.