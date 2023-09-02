MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) Price Target Increased by 11.51% to 27.38

The average one-year price target for MVB Financial (FRA:MV6) has been revised to 27.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.51% from the prior estimate of 24.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.62 to a high of 29.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.14% from the latest reported closing price of 22.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in MVB Financial. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MV6 is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 6,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,253K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 18.91% over the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 579K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 458K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 5.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 291K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 18.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MV6 by 16.17% over the last quarter.

