MVB Financial Declares Consistent Quarterly Dividend

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MVB Financial ( (MVBF) ) has issued an announcement.

MVB Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, maintaining the dividend from the previous quarter. This decision reflects the company’s strong asset quality and growth in tangible book value, positioning it for future growth and improved profitability, as stated by CEO Larry F. Mazza.

For an in-depth examination of MVBF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.