MVB Financial Declares Consistent Quarterly Dividend

November 21, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MVB Financial ( (MVBF) ) has issued an announcement.

MVB Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, maintaining the dividend from the previous quarter. This decision reflects the company’s strong asset quality and growth in tangible book value, positioning it for future growth and improved profitability, as stated by CEO Larry F. Mazza.

