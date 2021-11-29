MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.14, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVBF was $41.14, representing a -10.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.94 and a 105.29% increase over the 52 week low of $20.04.

MVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). MVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -16.67%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mvbf Dividend History page.

