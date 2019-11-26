MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.3, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVBF was $21.3, representing a -3.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.99 and a 48.85% increase over the 52 week low of $14.31.

MVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03.

