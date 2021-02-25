MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVBF was $34.14, representing a -2.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.99 and a 315.33% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

MVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports MVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -63.07%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MVBF Dividend History page.

