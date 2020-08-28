MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MVBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MVBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.52, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVBF was $14.52, representing a -46.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.00 and a 76.64% increase over the 52 week low of $8.22.

MVBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MVBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports MVBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.7%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

