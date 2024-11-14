MVB Financial Appoints Joe Rodriguez as Chief Risk Officer

MVB Financial ( (MVBF) ) has shared an announcement.

MVB Financial Corp. has appointed Joe Rodriguez as Chief Risk Officer, highlighting his expertise in risk management and regulatory frameworks. Rodriguez, previously with Capital One, is expected to enhance MVB’s risk management capabilities, driving business value and transformation. His career spans roles in legal and compliance sectors at Walmart and the U.S. Department of Justice, bringing a wealth of experience to MVB’s strategic leadership.

