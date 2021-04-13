MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Fly 27% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 27% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 25%.

Even after such a large jump in price, MV Oil Trust's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.4x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For instance, MV Oil Trust's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:MVO Price Based on Past Earnings April 13th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on MV Oil Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For MV Oil Trust?

MV Oil Trust's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 53%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 32% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 21% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that MV Oil Trust is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

MV Oil Trust's stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that MV Oil Trust maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for MV Oil Trust that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on MV Oil Trust, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



