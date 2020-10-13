MV Oil Trust (MVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

MV Oil Trust (MVO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.66% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVO was $3.09, representing a -56.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.08 and a 75.28% increase over the 52 week low of $1.76.

MVO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MVO Dividend History page.

