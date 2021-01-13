MV Oil Trust (MVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

MV Oil Trust (MVO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVO was $4.53, representing a -30.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.50 and a 157.39% increase over the 52 week low of $1.76.

MVO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). MVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MVO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.