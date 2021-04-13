MV Oil Trust (MVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

MV Oil Trust (MVO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 90.91% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.58, the dividend yield is 15.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MVO was $5.58, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.60 and a 148% increase over the 52 week low of $2.25.

MVO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). MVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MVO Dividend History page.

