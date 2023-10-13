MV Oil Trust (MVO) Declares $0.38 Dividend

MV Oil Trust said on October 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on October 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 18.16%, the lowest has been 7.71%, and the highest has been 50.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.28 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.84%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in MV Oil Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVO is 0.02%, a decrease of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 297K shares. The put/call ratio of MVO is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Selective Wealth Management holds 70K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVO by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Symphony Financial holds 68K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVO by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 29K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 72.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVO by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors holds 23K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MV Oil Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC's (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado. These oil and gas properties include approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells. The underlying properties located in the El Dorado Area are operated on behalf of MV Partners by Vess Oil Corporation (Vess Oil) and are located in the El Dorado, Augusta and Valley Center Fields. Each of Vess Oil and Murfin Drilling Company, Inc. (Murfin Drilling) operate leases on behalf of MV Partners included in the underlying properties that are located in the Northwest Kansas Area. The primary fields in this area are the Bemis-Shutts, Trapp, Ray and Hansen Fields.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.