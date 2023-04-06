MV Oil Trust (MVO) Declares $0.34 Dividend

MV Oil Trust said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 17.08%, the lowest has been 6.71%, and the highest has been 50.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.15 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in MV Oil Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 32.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVO is 0.03%, a decrease of 33.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.68% to 404K shares. The put/call ratio of MVO is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Selective Wealth Management holds 90K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing a decrease of 186.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVO by 46.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Harbour Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 14,864.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVO by 99.65% over the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MV Oil Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest for the benefit of the Trust unitholders. Its underlying properties consist of MV Partners, LLC's (MV Partners) net interests in all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are located in the Mid-Continent region in the States of Kansas and Colorado. These oil and gas properties include approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells. The underlying properties located in the El Dorado Area are operated on behalf of MV Partners by Vess Oil Corporation (Vess Oil) and are located in the El Dorado, Augusta and Valley Center Fields. Each of Vess Oil and Murfin Drilling Company, Inc. (Murfin Drilling) operate leases on behalf of MV Partners included in the underlying properties that are located in the Northwest Kansas Area. The primary fields in this area are the Bemis-Shutts, Trapp, Ray and Hansen Fields.

