Muzhu Mining Raises Funds Through Private Placement

May 23, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. successfully completed a private placement offering, raising $135,375 by issuing 2,707,500 units, each including a share and a purchase warrant. The warrants allow buying additional shares at a set price for one year, and the securities are subject to a four-month hold period. This financial boost supports Muzhu’s portfolio which includes projects in Quebec and option agreements for properties in China.

