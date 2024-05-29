Muzhu Mining Ltd. Secures New Funding

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $137,375 through the issuance of 2,707,500 units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with each warrant allowing the acquisition of an additional share at $0.07 within a year. The raised funds contribute to the company’s portfolio, which includes interests in projects within Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt and properties in China’s Henan Province.

