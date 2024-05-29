Muzhu Mining Corrects Private Placement Figures

News & Insights

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd., a Canadian exploration company with projects in Quebec and China, has corrected its previous announcement, stating it raised $135,375 through a private placement. The deal offers investors units consisting of one common share and a warrant, with each warrant allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.07 within a year. These securities are subject to a four-month holding period ending on September 22, 2024.

