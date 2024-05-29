Muzhu Mining Corrects Private Placement Figures

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd., a Canadian exploration company with projects in Quebec and China, has corrected its previous announcement, stating it raised $135,375 through a private placement. The deal offers investors units consisting of one common share and a warrant, with each warrant allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.07 within a year. These securities are subject to a four-month holding period ending on September 22, 2024.

For further insights into TSE:MUZU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.