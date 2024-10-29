News & Insights

Muzhu Mining Advances Wulonggou Gold Project

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by completing an adit and accessing historical workings at the Wulonggou Gold Mine in China, through its subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd. This development marks a crucial step forward in the company’s exploration efforts, potentially enhancing its gold mining prospects.

