Muzhu Mining Advances Wulonggou Gold Project

Muzhu Mining Ltd. has achieved a significant milestone by completing an adit and accessing historical workings at the Wulonggou Gold Mine in China, through its subsidiary Louyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd. This development marks a crucial step forward in the company’s exploration efforts, potentially enhancing its gold mining prospects.

