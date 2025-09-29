MUX Advances Los Azules Project With RIGI Approval & IFC Partnership

McEwen Inc. MUX announced that its subsidiary McEwen Copper's fully owned Los Azules copper project has been included in Argentina’s Large Investment Incentive Regime (“RIGI”). This move validates the project’s technical and financial robustness. The RIGI approval also attests to the Los Azules’ commitment to sustainability.



On Wednesday, the company announced that it had inked a collaboration agreement with the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) to align with IFC's standards. This deal with IFC positions the project for future debt and equity financing.



The company will focus on integrating IFC's Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability into Los Azules' development. This will reduce the project's risk profile and enhance its appeal to international investors.

Details on McEwen’s Los Azules Project

Los Azules, which is the ninth-largest undeveloped copper deposit globally, is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038. The mine will become Argentina’s first mine to produce high-purity copper cathodes ready for direct industrial use.



The mine is expected to generate $30 billion in export revenues. The company anticipates the mine to deliver a considerable net inflow of foreign currency to Argentina. Los Azules will create multiple job opportunities, local development and tax revenues in the San Juan province.

MUX’s Q2 Performance

McEwen came out with second-quarter earnings of 6 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. The company posted a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. McEwen posted revenues of $47 million for the quarter ended June 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55 million. The top line remained flat year over year.

McEwen Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have surged 67.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MUX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

McEwen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

