Mutual insurer LV= urges members to vote for Bain takeover

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The board of British mutual insurer LV= on Monday said it "urged" all its members to vote in favour of a proposed 530 million pound ($712.37 million) takeover of the group by private equity giant Bain Capital.

The deal has faced resistance from many of the 1.2 million members who currently own LV=, who argue they are not being sufficiently compensated for the loss of the insurer's mutual status. Rival mutual insurer Royal London offered earlier this month to work with Bain on the deal, but LV= said it was sticking to its current plan which would give its members 100 pounds each if it goes ahead.

LV=, which was founded in 1843 and formerly known as London Victoria, set out on Monday a more detailed analysis of why it believed the Bain deal was best, saying to remain a standalone business would require significant investment from its members.

"We all came to the firm conclusion it would not be fair for us to ask our with-profit members to finance a future that requires significant investment, which many would not benefit from," said David Barral, Senior Independent Director of LV=.

"It was a decision we didn’t take lightly given our mutual heritage, but we know it is the right choice because it saves the future of LV=."

Members of the insurer are due to vote on the takeover on Dec. 10.

