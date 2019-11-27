Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - November 27, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Janus Henderson Europe Focus I (HFEIX): Expense ratio: 1.02%. Management fee: 0.93%. After expenses, the 5 year return is -2.22%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Ivy Global Bond Fund C (IVSCX): 1.73% expense ratio, 0.62%. IVSCX is an International Bond - Developed mutual fund. Focusing on fixed income securities outside from developed nations besides the U.S., International Bond - Developed funds invest in assets from countries like Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Australia. This fund has yearly returns of 1.44% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

IVA International Fund C (IVICX) - 2.01% expense ratio, 0.9% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.06% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund R2 (JSGZX): Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 0.65%. JSGZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.24%.

Frost Growth Equity Investor (FACEX): Expense ratio: 0.88%. Management fee: 0.5%. FACEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FACEX has managed to produce a robust 12.16% over the last five years.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX) has an expense ratio of 1.27% and management fee of 0.75%. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 10.37% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

