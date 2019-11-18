Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - November 18, 2019

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alph Plus I (MLPNX): 2.55% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. MLPNX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With a five year after-expenses return of -11.2%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Putnam Dynamic Risk Allocation B (PDRBX): 1.9% expense ratio, 0.72%. PDRBX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. This fund has yearly returns of 1.66% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Catalyst Small Cap Insider Buy C (CTVCX) - 2.52% expense ratio, 1.25% management fee. CTVCX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. CTVCX has generated annual returns of -4.93% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund Y (DHLYX): 0.55% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. DHLYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With an annual return of 11.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R6 (NRMGX): Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.55%. NRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NRMGX has managed to produce a robust 10.54% over the last five years.

Victory Sycamore Established Value Y (VEVYX) has an expense ratio of 0.62% and management fee of 0.45%. VEVYX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. With yearly returns of 10.46% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.