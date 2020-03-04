Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - March 04, 2020

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Neuberger Berman Absolute Return Multi Manager C (NABCX): 3.09% expense ratio and 1.96% management fee. NABCX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five year after-costs return of -0.36%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

The Texas I (BIGTX): BIGTX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. BIGTX offers an expense ratio of 1.64% and annual returns of 1.14% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

Templeton Global Balanced Fund A (TAGBX) - 1.2% expense ratio, 0.73% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 1.18% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX): Expense ratio: 0.67%. Management fee: 0.63%. ODIIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.74%.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style R6 (QUERX) has an expense ratio of 0.3% and management fee of 0.25%. QUERX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.51% over the last five years, QUERX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Institutional (MVSGX) has an expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.6%. MVSGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.52% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

