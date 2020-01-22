Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - January 22, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Pacific Advisors Small Cap I (PGISX): 5.21% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PGISX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five year after-expenses return of -1.07%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

AllianzGI Global Natural Resources P (APGPX): 1.18% expense ratio, 1.15% management fee. APGPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has an annual returns of -2.6% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

MainStay International Opportunities C (MYICX) - 2.57% expense ratio, 1.1% management fee. MYICX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. MYICX has generated annual returns of 1.15% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

GMO Quality VI (GQLOX): Expense ratio: 0.39%. Management fee: 0.39%. GQLOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.72%.

Fidelity Strategic Advisers Growth Fund (FSGFX) has an expense ratio of 0.13% and management fee of 0.37%. FSGFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.66% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIF Global Franchise I (MSFAX) has an expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.76%. MSFAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 12.51% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.