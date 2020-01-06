Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - January 06, 2020

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Fidelity Advisor Event Driven Opportunities A (FCHSX): Expense ratio: 1.53%. Management fee: 0.8%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 1.35%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Invesco Global Mkt Neutral R6 (MKNSX): 1.24% expense ratio, 0.95% management fee. MKNSX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. These portfolios usually hold 50% of their securities in a long position, as well as 50% in a short position. This fund has an annual returns of -3.14% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

JPMorgan International Value Fund A (JFEAX): Expense ratio: 1.01%. Management fee: 0.6%. JFEAX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of just -1.4%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Security I (CSDIX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Real Estate funds like CSDIX are known to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A popular income vehicle thanks to its taxation rules, a REIT is required to pay out at least 90% of its income annually to avoid double taxation. With an annual return of 12.64% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX): Expense ratio: 0.01%. Management fee: 0%. FAOFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FAOFX has managed to produce a robust 16.82% over the last five years.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX) has an expense ratio of 0.75% and management fee of 0.61%. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 10.45% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.