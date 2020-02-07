Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - February 07, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

AQR Style Premia Alternative R6 (QSPRX): Expense ratio: 1.4%. Management fee: 1.35%. After expenses, the 5 year return is -0.41%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Invesco Global Mkt Neutral R6 (MKNSX). Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 1.35%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -3.75%.

Camelot Excalibur Small Cap Income A (CEXAX): This fund has an expense ratio of 2.62% and management fee of 1%. CEXAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With an annual average return of 1.61% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

American Funds AMCAP R2E (RAEBX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RAEBX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With an annual return of 10.21% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal SmCap Gr I R6 (PCSMX) has an expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 1.08%. PCSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. Thanks to yearly returns of 12.04% over the last five years, PCSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AllianzGI BestStyles US Equit Instl (ABTLX) has an expense ratio of 0.45% and management fee of 0.3%. ABTLX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.45% over the last five years, this fund is well-diversified with a long reputation of salutary performance.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

