Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - December 26, 2019

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity I (BISMX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. BISMX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With a five year after-costs return of -0.65%, you're for the most part paying more in charges than returns.

Ashmore Emerge Markets Local Current Bond I (ELBIX): 0.97% expense ratio, 0.95%. ELBIX is part of the International Bond - Emerging section. International Bond - Emerging funds offer a unique type of geographic diversification by focusing on fixed income securities from emerging nations around the globe. This fund has yearly returns of 0.46% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Wells Fargo Absolute Return C (WARCX) - 2.28% expense ratio, 0.72% management fee. WARCX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. WARCX has generated annual returns of 0.7% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

Transamerica US Growth T (TWMTX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 0.82%, and a management fee of 0.7%. TWMTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.67% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Y (VSOYX) has an expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.76%. VSOYX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.15% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Diamond Hill Large Cap Fund Y (DHLYX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 11.05% and an expense ratio of just 0.55%. DHLYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

