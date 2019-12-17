Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - December 17, 2019

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

James Alpha Multi-StrtgyAltIncFd I (JAIMX): 3.14% expense ratio and 2% management fee. JAIMX is a Long Short - Equity fund, and these funds aim to minimize exposure to the broader market, taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.06%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Eagle MLP Strategy C (EGLCX): 2.42% expense ratio, 1.25% management fee. EGLCX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. This fund has an annual returns of -12.13% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

DuPont Capital Emerging Markets I (DCMEX): Expense ratio: 1.27%. Management fee: 1.05%. DCMEX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of just 0.1%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunit (FAOFX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 0.01% and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.82%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R2 (MCPRX) is a stand out fund. MCPRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 13.26% and expense ratio of 1.34%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy IS (LCBEX) has an expense ratio of 0.68% and management fee of 0.65%. LCBEX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With annual returns of 10.44% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

