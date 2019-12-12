Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - December 12, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Federated International Bond A (FTIIX): Expense ratio: 1.02%. Management fee: 0.75%. After expenses, the 5 year return is -0.88%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

Aberdeen International Equity Institutional (GIGIX). Expense ratio: 1.14%. Management fee: 0.75%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of 0.38%.

AB Allocation Market Real Return Advisor (AMTYX) - 1.01% expense ratio, 0.75% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of -2.43% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Since you've seen the most noticeably lowest Zacks Ranked mutual funds, how about we take a look at some of the top ranked mutual funds with the least fees.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth F (LADFX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 0.79%, and a management fee of 0.51%. LADFX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.01% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity I (VSOIX) has an expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.76%. VSOIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. Thanks to yearly returns of 11.51% over the last five years, VSOIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth R5 (MPGSX) has an expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.45%. MPGSX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.54% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

