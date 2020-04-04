Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market - April 03, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

American Funds Short Term Bond Fund of America R2E (RAAEX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.18% and a management fee of 0.27%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. RAAEX is a Government Bond - Short fund, and these funds hold securities issued by the U.S. federal government. This category focuses on the short end of the curve, and are seen as extremely low risk securities from a default perspective. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income C (BTFCX): 2.24% expense ratio, 1% management fee. BTFCX is part of the Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund group. These mutual funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. This fund has an annual returns of 1.05% over the last five years. Another fund guilty of having investors pay more in fees than returns.

Invesco Global Mkt Neutral R6 (MKNSX): Expense ratio: 1.24%. Management fee: 0.95%. MKNSX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. Their portfolios typically hold 50% of their securities in a long position, and 50% in a short position. With annual returns of just -3.75%, it's no surprise this fund has received Zacks' "Strong Sell" ranking.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Mega Cap Stock Z (FZALX): 0.53% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. FZALX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With an annual return of 10.12% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Blue Chip Fund A (PBLAX) has an expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.61%. PBLAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Thanks to yearly returns of 14.4% over the last five years, PBLAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional (WCMIX) has an expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.85%. WCMIX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With annual returns of 11.78% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

