Muthoot Microfin (NSEI:MUTHOOTMF) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 219.30

The average one-year price target for Muthoot Microfin (NSEI:MUTHOOTMF) has been revised to ₹ 219.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of ₹ 198.90 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 191.90 to a high of ₹ 252.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.49% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 245.00 / share.

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Muthoot Microfin. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUTHOOTMF is 0.01%, an increase of 71.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.91% to 525K shares.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 172K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUTHOOTMF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 125K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares , representing a decrease of 595.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUTHOOTMF by 85.98% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 92K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 600.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUTHOOTMF by 85.01% over the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 70K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing a decrease of 560.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUTHOOTMF by 84.29% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

