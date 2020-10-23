Muted Loan Growth, Low Rates to Mar Enova (ENVA) Q3 Earnings

Enova International ENVA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27, after market close. While earnings are expected to have improved year over year, revenues might have declined.

In the last reported quarter, the Chicago, IL-based online financial services provider’s results were supported by lower cost of revenues and expenses. However, fall in revenues was a headwind.

Enova has an impressive surprise history. It missed earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and surpassed in the rest, the negative surprise being 0.19%, on average.

The company’s activities in the third quarter were inadequate to impress analysts. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.04 has been stable over the past 30 days. Nonetheless, the figure indicates a jump of 20.9% from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $217 million suggests a fall of 34.1%.

Factors at Play

Muted Loan Growth: Muted lending scenario during the quarter is likely to have dampened the company’s efforts to grow the loan portfolio by increasing awareness of its products. Thus, loan originations are likely to have been subdued in the third quarter.

Lower Revenues: Given the expectations of weak loan demand, overall revenues are likely to have decreased during the quarter. Also, revenues might have been affected by lower interest rates and the company’s planned exit from the U.K. market.

Rise in Expenses: Enova’s expenses are likely to have escalated due to its efforts to attract new customers, and marketing of new and existing products.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enova this time around. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better for this to happen, which is not the case here as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: Enova has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

